Los Angeles Chargers Change Logo Multiple Times After Initial Reveal

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be having some difficulties finding an identity. On Friday, the team's logo on social media changed for the third time in two days, as documented by Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Chargers have adjusted their social-media logo for third time in two days. Now reads: "Los Angeles Chargers." pic.twitter.com/mpaLcoxWVb — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 13, 2017

On Thursday, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos announced that the organization would be moving from San Diego, California—which was the team's home since 1961—to Los Angeles, via Jim Trotter and Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

The Chargers initially released a white, interlocking "LA" that was poorly received on Twitter:

Some, like Jeremy Ross of CBS 2-TV Chicago likened it to the logo used by the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Others just wanted to make their dissatisfaction clear, via ESPN.com's Arash Markazi:

Earlier on Friday, the Chargers changed the color scheme of the "LA" to the organization's traditional colors of powder blue and gold.

Los Angeles wore those colors until 1974, until the powder blue become a royal blue then evolved into navy in 1985, via the team's official website.

However, the move did little to sway public opinion like that of Vice Sports' Karisa Maxwell:

Oh yes, this is much better. pic.twitter.com/9OHCGIOQYf — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) January 13, 2017

Now, the Chargers' third different logo in two days is similar to the secondary logo that it's been using since 2007.

Given the unpredictability of the team's social media account, though, fans and critics might want to wait at least a day or two before going in on this newest emblem.

Regardless, the Chargers' first 48 hours back in Los Angeles since 1960 has not been a smooth transition.