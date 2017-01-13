Philip Rivers Comments on Chargers Moving to Los Angeles

One day after the Chargers announced their impending move from San Diego to Los Angeles, quarterback Philip Rivers commented on the relocation Friday.

In an interview with Xtra 1360 Fox Sports Radio (h/t ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams), Rivers expressed conflicting feelings of sadness about leaving San Diego and excitement about heading to L.A.:

I want to be clear that my love for San Diego—the time we've had here, the games, practices and everything about it—is special and awesome. That will never go away. But at the same time, and I hope people understand this, I have to get excited and fired up about going up to a new area, representing our team and organization and going up trying to win as many games as we can win. I want to be the same guy I've always been. That's the only way I know. So I'm kind of in the middle of that, leaving behind something that you love and are thankful for, and you want to make sure that everybody knows that, and at the same time I don't want people to think, 'Well, he sure seems fired up to go up there.' ... I hope as the dust settles a little bit that people can understand that.

The 35-year-old veteran also explained his hope that Chargers fans in San Diego will continue to support the franchise after the move:

I do think time always make things better. It doesn't make things go away, but I do hope—and I say this with all sincerity and sensitiveness to all of the community here—I do hope that there's still some families, some sons and dads, that will load up and say, 'Shoot, we're right up the road,' on a Sunday afternoon, and still pull for the guys you've always pulled for.

Bolts chairman Dean Spanos announced the move Thursday and also revealed the Chargers will play their games at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California, for the next two seasons before sharing a future stadium with the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, per Williams and Jim Trotter of ESPN.com.

While the StubHub Center is a small venue in NFL terms, Rivers is looking forward to the type of setting it could potentially create:

The StubHub Center excites me more than the Coliseum would have. You're talking about 90,000 to 100,000 at the Coliseum in a new place. I know there were some games early that looked awesome for the Rams and others that didn't. But the StubHub Center in a way excites me. It's 30,000, so it's kind of an intimate environment. It's small and everyone's right on top of you. I was actually Googling some of the pictures just seeing Galaxy games and things like that. It looks like it could be a cool environment.

The Chargers are an organization in transition, as they will play their games outside of San Diego for the first time since 1960 next season.

Also, the Bolts agreed to a deal with former Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn to become their new head coach following the firing of Mike McCoy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers have not made the playoffs since 2013 and are coming off a season that saw them go just 5-11. They also play in the AFC West, which is quite possibly the most competitive and talent-laden division in the NFL.

Rivers is their greatest constant and their best chance at success in L.A., but after seeing the Rams drop from 7-9 to 4-12 after moving from St. Louis to Los Angeles, it is fair to question if the distraction of relocating could adversely impact the on-field product.

