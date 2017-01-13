Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Latest News, Rumors on Potential Fight

Rumors continue to swirl about a potential fight between longtime boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC sensation Conor McGregor, though a final agreement isn't imminent.

Talks for Mayweather vs. McGregor in Early Stages

Friday, Jan. 13

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported Friday discussions are in the "exploratory phase," but he added there are "many, many" hurdles to overcome before the idea would become a reality.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd noted UFC President Dana White made a formal offer to Mayweather, which would see each fighter receive $25 million guaranteed. From there, they would negotiate how the pay-per-view money would be split:

Those figures aren't even close to the demands previously made by the undefeated, five-division world boxing champion, though.

Brian Campbell of ESPN.com passed along comments Mayweather made Wednesday on First Take about the possible cross-sport clash, and he made it clear he wants nine figures to come out of retirement.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," he said. "They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number."

In addition, he stated his camp offered McGregor a guaranteed $15 million before the PPV discussions. One thing he didn't do, however, was rule out the possibility completely, per ESPN.com:

You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather. Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's a--. Dana White, the UFC -- let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like.

Alas, that $75 million gap is a massive one to bridge before the talks could even advance to a stage where they would discuss rules, both in terms of the fight itself and the drug-testing standards.

Here's another key problem: The mainstream sports audience will be extremely hesitant to accept the hype about a marquee fight after the clunker between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. That was on the table for years and didn't come anywhere close to expectations when it finally came to fruition.

The same would likely hold true with McGregor involved. It's far-fetched to believe he could transition from the world of MMA to boxing and beat one of the greatest ever.

On the flip side, it's hard to imagine any plausible scenario in which Mayweather would even spend a second thinking about an MMA battle.

Former boxer Lennox Lewis tweeted his opinion on who would win: "Mayweather if they box. McGregor if MMA."

Sometimes, it's really that simple.

While it's easy to understand the niche interest, trying to sell it to average fans to generate the necessary revenue to make both sides happy is an uphill battle. And that's just the first in a series of steps they would need to take to make a deal.

All told, Mayweather, McGregor and White are all terrific promoters. There's value in these type of public verbal battles for everybody involved. But actually seeing any type of fight between the two high-profile combatants remains an extreme long shot.