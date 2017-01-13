Sam Shields Charged with Drug, Paraphernalia Possession from October Arrest

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields has been charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an police investigation that started back in October.

According to Wisconsin circuit court records, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Shields was charged on Thursday with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demovsky noted the police report stated the Brown County Drug Task Force "sent investigators to Shields' Green Bay-area home 'on suspicions of drug-related activity...based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.'"

After investigators arrived at Shields' home, the veteran NFL cornerback was holding "a blunt," and they found "several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana" after conducting a search, per the criminal complaint.

Shields entered a not-guilty plea in the case, while the Packers said in a statement provided to Demovsky they "are aware of the matter," but "will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

The 29-year-old played in the Packers' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he suffered a concussion during the game that later landed him on injured reserve.

The Packers are traveling to Texas for a Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.