    World FootballDownload App

    Patrice Evra to Marseille: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 22: Patrice Evra of Juventus looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla FC and Juventus at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on November 22, 2016 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Olympique Marseille announced the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus on Wednesday:

    Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wished his former team-mate the best:

    According to Goal's Stefan Coerts, Evra's contract with the French club will run for 18 months, and Marseille declined to reveal his transfer fee.

    The 35-year-old won Serie A titles in both of his full seasons with the Old Lady but was limited to just three starts in the Italian top flight in the first half of the 2016-17 season, per WhoScored.com. He did, however, appear in all of Juventus' six Champions League group-stage fixtures.

    He remains an effective full-back with vast amounts of experience, and he should be an asset for Marseille as they attempt to climb from seventh in the Ligue 1 table in the second half of the campaign.

    A Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion at Manchester United, Evra made 379 appearances for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014.

    He has lost some of the pace that once made him a devastating attacking force down the flank as well as a rock-solid defender, but his leadership skills and experience mean he remains a top-quality player.

    Evra is edging toward the end of his career, and his dwindling playing time at Juve wasn't a surprise, considering the depth and quality in manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad. However, the former France international still has a lot to offer, and he could prove to be a key player both on the pitch and in the dressing room for Marseille boss Rudi Garcia.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 