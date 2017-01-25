Patrice Evra to Marseille: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Olympique Marseille announced the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus on Wednesday:

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wished his former team-mate the best:

According to Goal's Stefan Coerts, Evra's contract with the French club will run for 18 months, and Marseille declined to reveal his transfer fee.

The 35-year-old won Serie A titles in both of his full seasons with the Old Lady but was limited to just three starts in the Italian top flight in the first half of the 2016-17 season, per WhoScored.com. He did, however, appear in all of Juventus' six Champions League group-stage fixtures.

He remains an effective full-back with vast amounts of experience, and he should be an asset for Marseille as they attempt to climb from seventh in the Ligue 1 table in the second half of the campaign.

A Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion at Manchester United, Evra made 379 appearances for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014.

He has lost some of the pace that once made him a devastating attacking force down the flank as well as a rock-solid defender, but his leadership skills and experience mean he remains a top-quality player.

Evra is edging toward the end of his career, and his dwindling playing time at Juve wasn't a surprise, considering the depth and quality in manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad. However, the former France international still has a lot to offer, and he could prove to be a key player both on the pitch and in the dressing room for Marseille boss Rudi Garcia.