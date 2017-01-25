Patrice Evra to Marseille: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction
Olympique Marseille announced the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus on Wednesday:
Olympique Marseille @OM_English
OFFICIAL | @Evra is a new OM player. Welcome Patrice! #PatriceEstOlympien https://t.co/B6fGaes1sn1/25/2017, 9:37:35 PM
Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wished his former team-mate the best:
Claudio Marchisio @ClaMarchisio8
@Evra Good Luck My friend!! #newteam @OM_Officiel #💪👍⚽️1/25/2017, 10:13:06 PM
According to Goal's Stefan Coerts, Evra's contract with the French club will run for 18 months, and Marseille declined to reveal his transfer fee.
The 35-year-old won Serie A titles in both of his full seasons with the Old Lady but was limited to just three starts in the Italian top flight in the first half of the 2016-17 season, per WhoScored.com. He did, however, appear in all of Juventus' six Champions League group-stage fixtures.
He remains an effective full-back with vast amounts of experience, and he should be an asset for Marseille as they attempt to climb from seventh in the Ligue 1 table in the second half of the campaign.
A Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion at Manchester United, Evra made 379 appearances for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014.
He has lost some of the pace that once made him a devastating attacking force down the flank as well as a rock-solid defender, but his leadership skills and experience mean he remains a top-quality player.
Evra is edging toward the end of his career, and his dwindling playing time at Juve wasn't a surprise, considering the depth and quality in manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad. However, the former France international still has a lot to offer, and he could prove to be a key player both on the pitch and in the dressing room for Marseille boss Rudi Garcia.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!