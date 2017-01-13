Copa del Rey Draw 2017 Schedule: Quarter-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Barcelona have been drawn against Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 Copa del Rey as they continue their campaign to win the tournament for a third year running.

Real Madrid have been paired with Celta Vigo in the last eight after Los Blancos saw off 2015-16 beaten finalists Sevilla in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will take on Eibar and Segunda Division side Alcorcon will face Alaves.

Here are the 2016-17 Copa del Rey quarter-final fixtures in full:

2016-17 Copa del Rey Quarter-Final Fixtures 1st-Leg Home vs. 1st-Leg Away Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Alcorcon vs. Alaves Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo BBC Sport

The quarter-final first-leg fixtures will take place on Jan. 18/19, with the return legs to be played on Jan. 25/26.

Barca have now reached the last eight of the Copa in seven successive seasons.

They had to battle to get past Athletic Bilbao in the last 16—Lionel Messi's 78th-minute free-kick in Wednesday's second leg prevented the need for extra-time—and La Real, currently sixth in La Liga, will potentially prove even more challenging opponents.

The Blaugrana have not won at Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium since 2007, but they historically have a superb record against La Real in the Copa, per Opta:

37 - Last time that @realsociedad beat @FCBarcelona in a Spanish Cup knockout round was 37 years ago (1/8 in 1979-80 season). History — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2017

Real's 2015-16 tournament ended in ignominy as they were thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, but their progress through this season's Copa has been relatively serene.

Zinedine Zidane's side needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Karim Benzema against Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 clash to strecth their remarkable unbeaten run to 40 games, but they were already comfortably through after winning the first leg 3-0.

Celta will be a tough team to get past but Real can take confidence from the fact they have beaten the Sky Blues in each of their last five meetings, by an aggregate score of 19-5.

Meanwhile, Atleti last won the Copa del Rey in 2012-13 and progressed to the last eight in this year's tournament after downing Las Palmas despite losing the second leg 3-2.

Eibar, currently 10th in La Liga, are in the last eight of the Copa for the first time in their history and will be significant underdogs against Diego Simeone's side.

Alcorcon are also newcomers to the quarter-final stages and will be desperate to take down Alaves as they attempt to continue their surprise cup run.