Wade Phillips Hired as Rams DC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Wade Phillips to be the team's new defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

This comes shortly after L.A. announced the hiring of 30-year-old Sean McVay as its new head coach.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today provided details about Phillips' contract:

It's a lucrative three-year deal for Wade Phillips with the #Rams, source said. Quite a comeback from (very briefly) the unemployment line. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2017

Phillips, 69, has been in the NFL in various capacities since 1976. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, helping the team win Super Bowl 50.

Including his tenure with the Houston Texans, Phillips' defenses have ranked in the top five in the NFL in both points and yards allowed in three of the last five years.

Phillips has also been a head coach for parts of 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Texans, accumulating an 82-64 career record.

Phillips' experience will be invaluable in his new location as he works for the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller broke down his likely role:

Wade Phillips can basically be "Head Coach - Defense" and let McVay handle the offense and grow into the CEO job — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 13, 2017

Although the Rams haven't had a winning season since 2003, the new coaching staff will try to turn things around in a hurry.