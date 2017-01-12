Wade Phillips Hired as Rams DC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Wade Phillips Hired as Rams DC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction
George Gojkovich/Getty Images
10.9K
Reads
63
Comments

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Wade Phillips to be the team's new defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

This comes shortly after L.A. announced the hiring of 30-year-old Sean McVay as its new head coach.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today provided details about Phillips' contract:

Phillips, 69, has been in the NFL in various capacities since 1976. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, helping the team win Super Bowl 50.

Including his tenure with the Houston Texans, Phillips' defenses have ranked in the top five in the NFL in both points and yards allowed in three of the last five years.

Phillips has also been a head coach for parts of 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Texans, accumulating an 82-64 career record.

Phillips' experience will be invaluable in his new location as he works for the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller broke down his likely role:

Although the Rams haven't had a winning season since 2003, the new coaching staff will try to turn things around in a hurry.

Follow Los Angeles Rams from B/R on Facebook

Follow Los Angeles Rams from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Rams Newsletter

Los Angeles Rams

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.