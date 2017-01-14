The NFL postseason has a remarkable habit of stunning unsuspecting fans with enthralling tales of underdog heroics. A single-game elimination system sets the table for dramatic twists and turns more commonplace for a Hollywood thriller. Sometimes the football gods grease the wheels for an upset with a fumble or remarkable Hail Mary loaded with the power to defy the odds and rewrite history.

This will not be one of those times.

Although the tight-lipped New England Patriots would never say it aloud, they will essentially receive their second straight bye when hosting the Houston Texans.

New England once again ended 2016 atop the NFL mountaintop with a league-leading 14 wins and plus-192-point differentials. Houston, on the other hand, crawled past a mediocre AFC South without J.J. Watt and received another fortunate break when the Oakland Raiders were forced to start third-string quarterback Connor Cook rather than budding star Derek Carr.

Every other team standing wields a regular-season scoring margin above plus-40. The Texans, however, survived despite a minus-49 differential. They ended the season ranked No. 29, behind the San Francisco 49ers, in Football Outsiders' defensive-adjusted value over average (DVOA). The seven other remaining squads, led by the top-ranked Patriots, placed inside the top 10.

Saturday night's AFC divisional-round matchup between the Patriots and Texans is poised to follow Wild Card Weekend's trend of the home team winning big.

Houston Texas at New England Patriots

When: Saturday, January 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Television: CBS

Preview

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images The Houston Texans' top-ranked defense smothered the Oakland Raiders during their 27-14 Wild Card Round win.

Those who watched any of Houston's Wild Card Round victory know of its top-ranked defense. Perhaps desperate to convince the viewers and themselves that the Texans belong, the ESPN broadcast booth mentioned the tidbit multiple times throughout their 27-14 win over the Raiders.

Tom Brady also acknowledged their "damn good defense" during his weekly radio interview on WEEI's Kirk and Callahan, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.