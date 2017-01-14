"There is nothing easy about this game for our offense. We're going to have to go grind it out," Brady said. "We have to go get our mind right, and we will. We had a good week of practice last week, and we need to carry it over into today—and all the way through Saturday night."

Brady has a point despite speaking in cliches, but fans rooting for a surprise shouldn't expect the four-time Super Bowl champion to shrivel. Houston finished 2-6 on the road, including a 27-0 Week 3 loss at New England in a game started by Jacoby Brissett. Against a defense that's No. 17 in DVOA against the run, LeGarrette Blount accrued 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

As noted by NFL.com's Chris Wesseling, the unit hasn't played at the same high-caliber level away from NRG Stadium:

Among those road games, they picked off Andrew Luck twice and contained Aaron Rodgers in a losing effort before he began his superhuman tear. They also faced Brissett, Sam Bradford, Trevor Siemian, Blake Bortles and Matt Cassell.

Brady is a tad better than that quintet. He even has an edge over Cook, who made his first career start in a road playoff game.

He definitely wields a superior portfolio to Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler, who impressed viewers simply by going 14-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown against Oakland's subpar defense. NFL.com's Marc Sessler had some fun with the discrepancy:

On Sept. 22, New England stifled him to 196 yards and a pick over 41 pass attempts. That was nothing out of the ordinary; he averaged 5.04 yards per pass attempt on the road.

The Patriots defense also boasts a misleading No. 1 ranking. Despite finishing the season No. 8 in yards allowed and No. 16 in defensive DVOA, nobody yielded fewer points than their 15.6 per game.

While a fortuitous schedule definitely helped their cause, it will benefit them again on Saturday night.

         

Prediction

Bleacher Report illustrated why nobody should pick against New England at home.

The game's biggest intrigue will revolve around whether Houston beats the spread. According to OddsShark, New England is favored by a whopping 15 points.

The Pats achieved seven of their regular-season wins by a higher margin, and they're a team led by an all-time great quarterback hosting Osweiler. It may take a garbage-time score for the visitors to avoid a two-touchdown defeat.

While Houston has yet to score more than 27 points in a single game, New England averaged 30 points following Brady's return from a four-game suspension. There's no need to manufacture suspense for a game where none should exist.

New England has participated in each of the past five conference championship games. Make it six after it makes quick work of Houston.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Texans 13