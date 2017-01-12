DIY vs. The Revival and the Best WWE Matches for Week of Jan. 12

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The NXT Tag Team Championship match on Wednesday night between DIY and The Revival was a reminder of the magic of finding the perfect rivals.

Sparks fly every time Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano collide with Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. The two teams put on another strong performance against each other, building on their momentum in 2016.

In a slow week for WWE action, DIY's title defense outpaced the competition by a mile.

Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live all offered some entertaining bouts, but many of them were incomplete or suffered from narrative issues. Noam Dar, American Alpha and Roman Reigns all shone but not as brightly as NXT's tag team titans.

The following is a look at which WWE bouts most engaged this week. Story, stakes, in-ring action and chemistry decided who landed where.