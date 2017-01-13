WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Most Appealing Dark Horses to Win 30-Man Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

A long shot outlasting the field at Royal Rumble 2017 would send a jolt of electricity through WWE.

It's been years since the annual 30-man Battle Royal produced a winner the audience couldn't see coming. And the Royal Rumble match hasn't been used as a launchpad for rising stars nearly enough of late.

Rather than script an Undertaker or Brock Lesnar win at the Jan. 29 pay-per-view, WWE could elect to crown a surprise name. The company would march emphatically into the New Era with a bold, thrilling choice to win the Rumble.

WWE's top considerations when debating which dark horse to choose as the Rumble winner are the quality of the story that victory would produce, what impact it would have on the star's career and the surprise factor of the result.

The best wrestlers for that role would also make viable, compelling WrestleMania opponents for the Superstars poised to emerge from the upcoming PPV as either universal or WWE champion—Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, John Cena or AJ Styles.

That aspect hurts both Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. Wyatt vs. Cena and Rollins vs. Reigns or Owens are too familiar and too ordinary to be marquee WrestleMania bouts.

That leaves three intriguing options to anoint in San Antonio, Texas.

Joe remains at NXT despite not being a developmental talent in the least.

The former TNA mainstay stormed into WWE's feeder system in 2015 and has been an enthralling beast there ever since. The move under the WWE umbrella seemed to rejuvenate him.

He sizzled on the mic. He delivered in the ring. His monstrous aura compelled.

Instead of continuing to use him as a draw for NXT, WWE would be wise to send him to the main roster while he's still in his prime. And a Rumble win would make for an unforgettable debut.

A historic, rapid rise would make for an excellent story.

Joe could be the monster who makes an impact immediately upon entering a new fray. He could be the next unstoppable wrecking ball in the vein of Lesnar or Goldberg.

WWE could also implement a narrative suggestion that Denny Burkholder of CBS Sports offered before last year's Rumble:

#RoyalRumble predictions: Rumble micro-storyline - Samoa Joe enters, befriends Reigns initially, then turns on him. Authority henchman. — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) January 25, 2016

Joe vs. Reigns would be excellent, with two powerhouses slugging it out for a spot on top of the mountain. Joe vs. Cena for the WWE Championship is a money match, too.

It would have a similar TNA-vs.-WWE vibe that Styles vs. Cena had last year. And WWE could make The Samoan Submission Machine look like a top-tier titan in a hurry by having him follow up a Rumble win by dethroning the almighty Cena.

The Miz (20-1)

A Rumble win for The Miz would be a smart way to build on his career year in 2016.

The long underappreciated Superstar emerged as one of WWE's top talents during his reigns as intercontinental champion. He delivered arguably the best heel promos on the product. His ring work took a giant step forward as well.

Now The Miz looks more than ready to headline The Show of Shows—six years after the company jumped the gun with him at WrestleMania XXVII.

The Miz gloating about besting 29 other men would be glorious. His win would further propel him, announcing him as one of the New Era's centerpieces.

Plus, the potential bouts it would set up are quite enticing.

A Miz vs. Cena WrestleMania rematch would be miles better than the original. The Miz's evolution and the growth of Cena's legacy since their 2011 clash would see to that.

Or else, WWE could pit The Miz against Styles in a creative, unexpected pairing. It would work a lot better should The Phenomenal One slide toward babyface territory, but that's an easy task considering Styles' popularity.

Sami Zayn (25-1)

The Royal Rumble could become the site of the ultimate underdog story.

Zayn has long been tremendous as the gutsy, never-say-die babyface facing bigger opponents. For him to make it through the gauntlet that is the Rumble would be on par with the dramatic power of Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio's wins.

This would be WWE's chance to make up for never telling that tale with Daniel Bryan, too. Zayn isn't nearly as popular as the now-retired star, but he has a similar everyman appeal.

As PWStream noted, it's an idea people may laugh at, but WWE has to think of the the reaction Zayn would garner as the victor:

People may laugh, but I expect Sami and Braun to be the final two in the Rumble. Imagine the reaction if Zayn won, to face KO at Mania. — pwstream (@pwstream) January 3, 2017

Continuing the Zayn-Owens epic on the top of the WrestleMania card is an interesting option. WWE would be better off booking Zayn versus a heel Reigns, though.

Embracing the fan backlash for Reigns and Zayn's natural connection with the crowd would result in a magnetic meeting of underdog and powerhouse.

A Zayn Rumble win would be a dramatic departure from the expected. It would kick off WrestleMania season with a moment sure to leave fans abuzz. When WWE is plotting out how the Rumble would unfold, it would be smart to consider crafting the image of Zayn or another dark horse celebrating in the Alamodome.

