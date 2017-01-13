Why the Seahawks Need Another Clutch Performance from Doug Baldwin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has a way of surprising you.

He does it with routes that change direction but not speed. He does it with catches that seem to defy the basic laws of physics. He does it by recording receptions, yards and touchdowns in bunches.

And right now he’s doing all that at the exact moment when the Seahawks need it most while heading into hostile territory for their divisional-round game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Seahawks finished the 2016 regular season with a sub .500 record on the road (3-4-1). That’s why they need contributions from every offensive asset Saturday, especially if they want to match the firepower of Atlanta’s second-ranked offense.

And if a familiar-looking Wild Card Weekend win over the Detroit Lions is any indication, the key pieces in Seattle’s offense could be peaking at the right time. Running back Thomas Rawls set a Seahawks single-game playoff rushing record. And when he needed to make a key throw, quarterback Russell Wilson was steady, completing 76.7 percent of his pass attempts.

But the true difference-making factor going forward could be Baldwin, a uniquely gifted receiver whose nimble feet lead to consistent separation and opportunities for a quick-strike attack.

He plays a whole lot like a recently retired receiver who enjoyed delivering pain with his physicality. And Baldwin knows it, too.

“A lot of my game, I stole from @89SteveSmith… He’s the reason why I wear #89 on my back.” - @DougBaldwinJr https://t.co/LTQW3x67SE — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2017

Baldwin has recorded double-digit receptions in two of his last three games. One of those games came against the Arizona Cardinals and their defense that finished with the league’s fourth-ranked secondary throughout the regular season. The Cardinals gave up only 6.8 yards per reception overall, and Baldwin finished that afternoon averaging 13.2 yards per catch.

His game-by-game production may be scattered a bit, but that’s more so a reflection of life in the slot, a role where the target volume can be sporadic depending on the matchups presented. A critical element to success in the slot is being able to capitalize when favorable matchups arise. And Baldwin knows a thing or two about pouncing.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Baldwin has had three touchdowns in a game three times. By nature touchdowns can come inconsistently, and they're a product of the situations presented in any game. So instead of looking at the dip in his regular-season scoring from 2015 to 2016 (14 touchdowns to seven), it’s much more important to add that touchdown total up and then see the company that surrounds Baldwin.

Since the start of 2015, he’s scored 21 regular-season touchdowns. That places Baldwin third among all receivers over the two-year period, and narrowly behind only the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown.

Most TDs among WRs since the start of 2015 Wide receiver Touchdowns Odell Beckham Jr. 23 Antonio Brown 22 Doug Baldwin 21 Allen Robinson 20 Brandin Cooks, Michael Crabtree & Brandon Marshall 17 Source: Pro Football Reference

Elsewhere in pouncing, Baldwin has also recorded four games with 130-plus receiving yards since the beginning of 2015. And two of his sudden surges lead us to an answer for the ever present “what have you done for me lately?” question.

Baldwin started to really sizzle late in the 2016 season and now into the playoffs, logging 319 receiving yards over the Seahawks’ past three games. That includes 104 yards against the Lions, and even more impressively, 171 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Cardinals.

Baldwin’s hot streak—and really, everything he does—stems from the mind he shares with Wilson. On the football field they are forever linked in mind, body and soul, which is critical for success as a slot receiver.

It’s a position that lives in the open field, and there are option routes for days. So if he wants to see footballs sailing his way as often as possible, the slot receiver needs to see the field through the eyes of the quarterback and react accordingly. They need to have the same unspoken view about the coverage and work in unison.

You know that “they’re on the same page” dusty football cliche? The slot receiver and quarterback need to write the damn book, and the Wilson-Baldwin combination has produced some beautiful poetry.

They’ve connected for five 30-plus yard receptions over Seattle’s past three games. One of those deep heaves was a 42-yard gain that, when examined a little more closely, shows how maddeningly shifty Baldwin is in the open field and how easily his elusiveness turns defensive backs into human pretzels.

The challenge with Baldwin is that his quick burst at the snap has to be respected. But then he can abruptly halt his flash of forward momentum and change direction with only a minimal loss of speed.

Lions safety Tavon Wilson had to deal with that feet-twisting combination of speed and quick cutting when Baldwin blasted off toward the middle of the field, selling a slant.

Credit: NFL GamePass

The art of deception lied in the intricate details here. Baldwin’s shoulders and head were lowered as he took four long strides. Surely he was looking to beeline for the middle then, right?

That’s the question Baldwin forced Wilson to answer. The defender had to commit to his answer in a hurry and close off the opportunity for a quick-strike completion. His hand was forced.

But the moment Wilson committed and made his move the play was over, or at least over for him. When Baldwin’s right foot hit the ground on his fourth stride he slowed himself instantly, then pivoted to change direction and turned vertically upfield as Wilson skidded past.

Credit: NFL GamePass

The long-distance hookups like that one between Russell Wilson and Baldwin will always be greeted with wide eyes and rapid-fire fist pumping. But another core slot-receiver attribute is having the silky hands to secure tough chain-moving catches.

Baldwin has also checked that box off, especially in 2016. During the regular season, 52 of his 94 receptions resulted in first downs, which meant that 55.3 percent of Baldwin’s catches gave the Seahawks a fresh set of downs. That percentage ranked 15th during the regular season, which is significant considering Baldwin’s inconsistent workload and 117 overall targets (ranked 21st).

The Seahawks turn to Baldwin often to keep drives going because there’s a strong sense of security built up over time. He can be trusted to make difficult catches in heavy traffic and do it by any means necessary.

Like when he had to get creative in the fourth quarter against the Lions on a ball thrown behind him. It was 3rd-and-9 with the Seahawks on Detroit’s 24-yard line. Converting on the third-and-long was the difference between three points or potentially seven.

To make that happen Baldwin contorted himself like he was the main event at a Cirque du Soleil show. He did whatever he had to do, which in this case included using his hind region.

Credit: NFL GamePass

Two plays later, Baldwin stole a touchdown reception from fellow wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

The Seahawks will surely lean on Baldwin again Saturday against the Falcons. He’ll serve as the ideal complement to Seattle’s bruising backfield that emerged in their wild-card win when Rawls finished with 161 rushing yards. And he’ll be doing that while facing perhaps his toughest matchup yet.

Standing across from Baldwin for much of the game will be Falcons cornerback Brian Poole. The fast-rising undrafted rookie couldn’t be kept on the sideline watching, and his meteoric development led to a job as the starting slot corner.

He played 75 percent of the Falcons' regular-season defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and his inexperience hasn’t mattered at all. Poole was exposed to the increased speed at a higher level right away, and he responded by posting the third best cover-snaps-per-reception ratio among the 21 slot corners who played at least half of their team’s snaps.

2016 slot CB cover snaps/reception leaders Cornerback Cover snaps/reception Chris Harris Jr. 14.6 Steven Nelson 13.3 Brian Poole 13.2 Nickell Robey-Coleman 13.0 Brice McCain 12.3 Source: Pro Football Focus

There are several matchups to watch when the Seahawks have the ball Saturday. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham against, well, pretty much anyone is usually the source of fireworks too. The Falcons gave up an average of 61.4 receiving yards per game to tight ends during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders.

Rawls will also remain the centerpiece of Seattle’s offense and pound away at a Falcons defense that was gashed for 4.5 yards per carry in 2016. And then there’s Baldwin, always looming as either the complementary option or the option.

He’s whatever the Seahawks need him to be on a weekly basis. He’s the sure-handed pass-catcher who can be counted on during a game-changing drive to get every inch needed. He’s the acrobatic football juggler who dazzles amid the chaos of traffic. And he's the elusive route-runner who makes defensive backs guess in the open field and usually guess wrong.

He's everything you want in a slot receiver, and is one of many reasons why another deep Seahawks playoff run could be brewing.