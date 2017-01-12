Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone Introduced by Jaguars: Top Comments and Takeaways

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially introduced their new power structure Thursday morning. Team owner Shahid Khan and general manager David Caldwell were joined for a press conference by Tom Coughlin, the new executive VP for football operations, and head coach Doug Marrone.

Coughlin was the first head coach of the Jaguars franchise after it joined the league through expansion in 1995. He lasted through 2002, compiling a 68-60 record with four playoff appearances, and returns with an eye on ending the team's nine-year playoff drought.

Khan praised the 70-year-old football lifer, who guided the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowl titles as head coach, as somebody who can bring a culture of success.

"It goes without saying, any football organization with Tom Coughlin is going to be one of the best," the owner said, per the team's official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville removed the interim tag from Marrone. The former Buffalo Bills head coach led the Jags to a 1-1 mark over the season's final two games following the dismissal of Gus Bradley, which brought his career record to 16-18 in the NFL. He went 25-25 at Syracuse.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted the Jaguars' owner came away from the coaching search without a shadow of a doubt about promoting the former NFL offensive lineman.

"With respect to the other candidates, it wasn't close. Our choice was Doug Marrone," Khan said.

Jacksonville entered the 2016 season with rising expectations. The team won five games in 2015, its most since 2011, and prevailing wisdom suggested further development from quarterback Blake Bortles could allow the Jaguars to compete in the weak AFC South.

While the division was wide open, with the Houston Texans eventually claiming the crown at 9-7, the Jaguars were a non-factor. They finished 3-13 as Bortles struggled to take that next step, throwing 16 interceptions and finishing the year with a lackluster 78.8 passer rating.

So it's no surprise changes were made. When so many voices are involved, however, there are questions about the decision-making process.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network passed along further details about Coughlin's direct involvement with the roster despite Caldwell's GM title:

According to #Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Tom Coughlin will oversee all facets of the football operation. Sounds like he has control of the 53 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

In turn, it's worth noting that Coughlin has already committed to Bortles as the starting quarterback heading into the 2017 campaign, per Rapoport.

It sounds like a lot of other positions will be up for grabs, though. Big Cat Country passed along comments from Marrone about the tone he's going to set within the organization.

"It's going to be a culture where you earn the right to play," he said.

Marrone understands the pressure of trying to end an extended playoff drought. The Bills own the league's longest stretch without making a postseason appearance at 17 years. He led the team to a 9-7 record in 2014, one of the closest calls during the woeful streak.

The 52-year-old New York native is hopeful Jacksonville can avoid a similar fate.

"I've seen the pride in this city, the passion they have," Marrone said, according to the Jags' official Twitter account. "Make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner."

John Oehser of Jaguars.com noted Coughlin made the point even more directly when asked about the importance of winning.

"What the hell else is there?" he asked rhetorically.

While the task is easier said than done, the Jaguars do possess the advantage of playing in the AFC South. The division doesn't feature a team like the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers, which creates a more direct path to the postseason.

The biggest question for Coughlin, Caldwell and Marrone is whether Bortles is truly the answer at quarterback. It's hard to win consistently in the NFL without a franchise signal-caller. For now, they sound prepared to give him one more year to prove he can fill that role moving forward.