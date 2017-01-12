WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Jan. 12

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Chris Jericho won the United States Championship Monday night, adding to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Dolph Ziggler continued to showcase his new aggressive, nasty attitude. Braun Strowman wreaked havoc as usual while remaining the most intriguing character on Raw.

But none of those three Superstars earned the top spot in this week's power rankings.

Instead, that spot went to one of the two world champions who are starring for Vince McMahon's company.

Was it Kevin Owens, who assisted Jericho in his championship conquest, or was it Styles, whose claim to fame this week was sitting in on commentary?

The answer may seem obvious, but it is much less so when one looks beneath the surface.

With Royal Rumble rapidly approaching on Jan. 29, these are the 10 hottest stars for the week of January 12.