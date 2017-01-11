Noah Spence Injury: Updates on Buccaneers DE's Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder that he suffered Oct. 2, according to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.

Spence's Surgery a Success

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Spence took to Twitter following the procedure to announce the surgery was successful:

Surgery went well..God is good, time to kill this rehab and come back better! — Noah Spence (@nspence94) January 11, 2017

According to Laine, "It is unclear at this point how much he'll be able to participate in the team's offseason program," since the organization has yet to announce an official timetable for recovery.

In addition to tearing the labrum, Spence also reportedly suffered a dislocated right shoulder on Oct. 2 and again in Week 17 when he played through the injury.

"It didn't feel good," he said of trying to rest, according to Laine. "I knew it was the last game, and I just wanted to give it all for my team. So I did. I wasn't going out. ... I love these guys. I was going to put all I could into playing for these guys."

A 2016 second-round pick, Spence tallied 5.5 sacks, 22 total tackles and three forced fumbles over the course of 16 games as a rookie.

The Eastern Kentucky product's best stretch came in November, when he racked up 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles during a four-week span that saw the Bucs go 3-1.

As a result, Spence earned Defensive Rookie of the Month honors—an achievement that's even more impressive in hindsight considering he played through serious shoulder injuries.