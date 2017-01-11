Panthers DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Carolina Panthers have been left with a hole to fill in their coaching staff after defensive coordinator Sean McDermott reportedly agreed to become the head coach of the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Panthers Could Find Next DC In-House

It looks like the Panthers won't have to go far to find his replacement, though, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that assistant head coach Steve Wilks is "the favorite" to take over as defensive coordinator.

Wilks recently completed his fifth season as the Panthers' secondary coach and second as assistant head coach.

It was a disappointing one, as Carolina answered a 15-1 NFC Championship Game-winning campaign in 2015 with a 6-10 2016 season in which his secondary experienced a noticeable drop in production:

Carolina Panthers Secondary Stats: 2015 vs. 2016 2015 (League Rank) Stat 2016 (League Rank) 3,752 (11th) Passing Yards Allowed 4,291 (29th) 21 (7th) Passing TD Allowed 27 (20th) 24 (1st) Interceptions 17 (4th) Pro-Football-Reference.com

A lot of that could have been attributed to the departure of top cornerback Josh Norman prior to the 2016 season.

The 47-year-old held a similar position with the San Diego Chargers as he was secondary coach from 2009-2011 and the team's assistant head coach in 2011 under Norv Turner.

He was also a defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears from 2006-2008, helping the team to Super Bowl XLI with a defense that led the NFL with 44 turnovers.

Giving Wilks the defensive coordinator nod would provide the unit with familiarity at the position, which would make an almost seamless transition for a Panthers team that is trying to turn things around heading into 2017.

