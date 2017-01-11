Ezekiel Elliott Unharmed After Car Accident Near Cowboys' Practice Facility

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged unharmed after a minor car accident near the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

TMZ Sports reported that an eyewitness to the crash said Elliott's truck rear-ended another vehicle, which caused local police and Cowboys security to arrive on scene. The Frisco Police Department released a statement to the outlet about the incident.

"Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway," the statement read. "There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash."

Elliott laughed off the situation in a message posted on social media:

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The witness told TMZ Sports the NFL's rushing leader "looked frustrated" following the collision but was "extremely nice and polite" to those who checked on his status.

No further details were released.

Elliott enjoyed an outstanding rookie campaign for the Cowboys, who selected him fourth overall in the 2016 draft. He racked up 1,631 rushing yards—318 more than any other running back—and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He added 32 catches and a score in the passing game.

The 21-year-old Ohio State product's presence will be essential as Dallas begins its playoff journey Sunday afternoon against the red-hot Green Bay Packers. The team earned a bye through Wild Card Weekend after securing the top seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys are a chief Super Bowl contender in large part because of Elliott and fellow first-year sensation Dak Prescott. The dynamic duo accounted for 45 touchdowns and just nine turnovers during the regular season.

Sunday's game is a rematch of Dallas' 30-16 victory in Week 6. Elliott rushed for 157 yards and Prescott tossed three TDs in the win.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com passed along comments from Elliott during the team's postseason bye week about why he doesn't believe playoff experience matters for a squad with young players at key spots:

No. Because we're competitors. That's what we love to do. We go out there and compete; we've done it all season. I mean, we've played in big games all season. Every game in this league is a big one. Every time they play the Dallas Cowboys, especially when you're winning, you've got a target on your back, and you're going to get the team's best. So I think the season has prepared us for this.

Luckily for the Cowboys, it appears their most impactful offensive weapon made it through the minor fender bender without any health issues. Any type of setback would have drastically altered the team's postseason outlook.

Dallas and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday, marking the final contest of the divisional round. The winner will advance to face either the Seattle Seahawks or the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.