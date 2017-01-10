World Series Champion Cubs Reveal Date for White House Visit

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Chicago Cubs will be the last team to visit President Barack Obama in the White House before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

According to NBC 5 Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, the Cubs—who hail from Obama's hometown—will meet with the 44th president on Monday, Jan. 16.

Although Obama is a noted Chicago White Sox fan, he publicly supported the Cubs during their come-from-behind World Series run as they took down the Cleveland Indians in seven thrilling games:

I'll say it: Holy Cow, @Cubs fans. Even this White Sox fan was happy to see Wrigley rocking last night. #FlyTheW — President Obama (@POTUS) October 23, 2016

First Lady Michelle Obama also tweeted her support of the Cubs in the midst of their historic championship run:

Way to go @Cubs!! My Dad is the reason I'm a true Cubs fan. He'd be so proud! –mo — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2016

In December 2016, the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan reported the Cubs were working to try to arrange a meeting with Obama before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"Because of the respect the organization has for the White House and for the president, it's something you'd like to see if we can make it happen," Cubs spokesman Julian Green said, per Sullivan.

And with Obama's final days in the Oval Office currently winding down, it's only fitting that a team from the Windy City would be the last to make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.