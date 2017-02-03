Jimmy Butler Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Heel and Return

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler is dealing with a heel injury that will hold him out of Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, the team announced.

Latest on Butler's Status

Friday, Feb. 3

A timetable for Butler's return has not been disclosed yet.

Butler steadily improved during each of his first five seasons, and after Derrick Rose's departure to the New York Knicks, he has emerged as one of the league's best players.

In 48 games in 2016-17, Butler is averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's also shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, up from his 31.2 percent mark in 2015-16.

Butler's emergence comes at a time when the Bulls are stuck in NBA purgatory. They might be good enough to make the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they're unlikely to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics for supremacy in the East.

Depending on how long Butler's out, Chicago's chances of earning a spot in the playoffs may be in jeopardy.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg will look to Doug McDermott to fill the void at small forward. While not an ideal scenario for the Bulls, McDermott is improving in his third year in the league, and he'll add plenty of three-point shooting to Chicago's starting five.