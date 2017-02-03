    Chicago BullsDownload App

    Jimmy Butler Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Heel and Return

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball during a game against the Miami Heat on December 10, 2016 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler is dealing with a heel injury that will hold him out of Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, the team announced.

    Continue for updates.

    Latest on Butler's Status

    Friday, Feb. 3

    A timetable for Butler's return has not been disclosed yet.

    Butler steadily improved during each of his first five seasons, and after Derrick Rose's departure to the New York Knicks, he has emerged as one of the league's best players.

    In 48 games in 2016-17, Butler is averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's also shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, up from his 31.2 percent mark in 2015-16.

    Butler's emergence comes at a time when the Bulls are stuck in NBA purgatory. They might be good enough to make the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they're unlikely to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics for supremacy in the East.

    Depending on how long Butler's out, Chicago's chances of earning a spot in the playoffs may be in jeopardy.

    Head coach Fred Hoiberg will look to Doug McDermott to fill the void at small forward. While not an ideal scenario for the Bulls, McDermott is improving in his third year in the league, and he'll add plenty of three-point shooting to Chicago's starting five.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 