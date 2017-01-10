Dak Prescott Says Biracial Background Helped Him Connect with Cowboys Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to mesh seamlessly as they evolved into a force in the NFC during Dak Prescott's first regular season under center, and the rookie quarterback discussed the team dynamic in a recent interview with USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes.

Speaking about his biracial background, Prescott explained he believes his ability to relate to so many different players on the roster has helped the NFC's No. 1 seed jell:

Being bi-racial and being from the country, I can talk to guys like Travis Frederick from Wisconsin and Doug Free from Wisconsin. And then I can go over and talk to Dez Bryant. I mean, think about the two different standpoints you need to have a real conversation with both, to really understand what they’ve been through. I don't think many can do it. For me, it’s not hard. I'm blessed because it’s natural.

According to one white Cowboys player, Prescott's ability to connect provides somewhat of a contrast compared to when Tony Romo was the team's starting quarterback.

"Not to crap on Tony, because he has done so much for this team," the player said, per Reyes. "But no matter how hard he'll try, there are just some things that he can't do, some ways that he can't connect with some of the guys in here like Dak can."

Prescott faced a tall task when he was thrust under center following Romo's injury in Week 3 of the preseason, but he's embraced one of the most daunting jobs in sports with an energy and enthusiasm that has propelled the Cowboys back atop the NFC standings following a disastrous 4-12 campaign in 2015.

After Prescott helped the Cowboys tie a franchise record with 13 regular-season wins, it won't be a surprise if they keep rolling in the postseason even with the red-hot Green Bay Packers on deck in Sunday's divisional showdown.