Vince Wilfork: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on DT's Possible Retirement

After 13 NFL seasons, Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork said Tuesday he is considering retirement.

Wilfork Torn on Subject of Retirement

Tuesday, Jan. 10

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Wilfork said the following regarding the decision-making process: "It's tough to walk away from something you love."

The 35-year-old veteran has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after playing 11 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Before Wilfork gives further thought to retirement, however, he and the Texans will take on the Pats in the AFC divisional round this weekend.

Wilfork made five Pro Bowls during his time in New England and won two Super Bowls as the nucleus of what was an often underrated defense.

While the former first-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) has played somewhat of a lesser role in Houston, he started 15 games during the regular season and ended the campaign with 21 tackles.

The Texans defense ranked first in the NFL in total yardage allowed in the regular season even without the presence of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, and Wilfork's run-stuffing ability was a significant factor.

Houston enters its playoff clash with New England as a heavy underdog, which means Wilfork's career could potentially end where it started at Gillette Stadium.

Wilfork remains a useful niche player, though, and he doesn't appear ready to fully commit to retirement quite yet.

