Inside the Window: Dimitri Payet Could Yet Leave West Ham Despite Club Stance

Marseille are hopeful Payet could yet be tempted away from West Ham United.

The French side believe Payet is becoming increasingly agitated with the club's direction, as their form has nosedived this season.

His own performances have also dipped, and now Marseille officials believe he may be willing to leave the Hammers.

It is possible the Ligue 1 club will test the water by making an offer this month, but according to B/R sources, it would take a bid of at least £35 million to tempt the West Ham board into any discussion.

Publicly there is a firm "not for sale" sign on Payet. However, his decline in form means his value is likely to decrease by the summer transfer window.

One reason West Ham may hold firm over Payet this month is a concern they would not have time to reinvest the cash.