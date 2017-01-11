Inside the Window: Dimitri Payet Could Yet Leave West Ham Despite Club Stance

A couple of big clubs have been active in the January transfer window, as Real Madrid's 18-year-old prodigy Martin Odegaard switched to Heerenveen on an 18-month loan and Bayern Munich allowed defender Holger Badstuber to move to Schalke for the rest of the season.
There are still plenty more players looking for the right move to give their career a boost in 2017, though.
Inside the Window is the column in which B/R Football Insider Dean Jones stays on top of all transfers to break stories, report the latest information on rumoured moves and provide fresh insight on potential deals.
In this latest report, we focus on Dimitri Payet, Saido Berahino and Gabriel Barbosa, while also looking into potential deals involving Celtic, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.