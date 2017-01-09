Knicks Reportedly Unsure Why Derrick Rose Was Not Available vs. Pelicans

Knicks Reportedly Unsure Why Derrick Rose Was Not Available vs. Pelicans
The New York Knicks announced Monday night that Derrick Rose wasn't with the team and that Brandon Jennings would start at point guard for the their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Rose's teammates and close associates, as well as Knicks officials, were unaware of the reason for his absence.

ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported Rose wasn't present for warm-ups about 15 minutes before the game began. New York had initially listed him as the starting point guard before elevating Jennings.

Wojnarowski added more perspective:

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck noted Rose's unexplained absence was the beginning of a rough night for New York:

The 17-20 Knicks are playing better than they did a year ago. The team entered Monday night's contest a game-and-a-half behind the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards, but New York hasn't been the disaster some predicted after it acquired Rose and Joakim Noah in the offseason.

Most NBA fans have abandoned any hope of Rose rediscovering his MVP self, but the three-time All-Star has had an encouraging campaign. He's averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, and he had appeared in 33 of the Knicks' 37 games entering Monday.

If Rose is absent from the team for an extended period, Jennings will almost certainly remain New York's starting point guard.

