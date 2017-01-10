WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker made their returns to Raw Monday night, but it was Chris Jericho, another legendary competitor, who stole headlines with his victory over Roman Reigns for the United States Championship.

Though it came with the assistance of Kevin Owens, Y2J captured the one title that eluded him throughout his Hall of Fame career. It was the perfect way to cap off what has been an incredibly and unpredictably great run.

The Phenom announced his entry into the Royal Rumble, and HBK hyped his new movie, but not without blasting a current Superstar with his trademark Sweet Chin Music.

Braun Strowman continued his path of rage, Seth Rollins looked to slow him and a match between the two was booked.

The cruiserweights were in action, Bayley looked to build on her momentum and New Day found a new way to torment Titus O'Neil.

Find out exactly what went down Monday, how each segment graded out and analysis for every match with this look back at the January 9 episode of WWE's flagship show.