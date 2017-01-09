Eddie Heard, Tristen Wallace, Darrian Franklin Dismissed from Oregon

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Three Oregon football players have been kicked off the team for off-field issues, Matt Prehm of 247Sports reported Monday.

Eddie Heard, Tristen Wallace and Darrian Franklin will not be with the squad next season.

Wallace and Franklin, who are under investigation in Lane County, Oregon, because of sexual assault accusations, were barred from the campus in December, per Andrew Greif of The Oregonian.

The freshman duo was suspended indefinitely in October by then-head coach Mark Helfrich.

Heard was arrested in November for misdemeanor assault and harassment after allegedly punching a woman in the face outside a bar. He was suspended for the rest of the season.

While Wallace and Franklin had planned to redshirt in 2016 and hadn't appeared in a game, Heard was a reserve defensive lineman who earned significant snaps over the last two seasons after transferring from Laney College.

Per Scout, Wallace and Franklin were both 4-star recruits in the 2016 class. Franklin enrolled in school last spring and was planning on making an impact next season at linebacker. Wallace was recruited as a dual-threat quarterback but moved to receiver at the start of the year.

However, neither player will compete for the Ducks in 2017.

After firing Helfrich following a 4-8 season, Oregon hired Willie Taggart from South Florida to become the new head coach.