Athletes Poised to Do Amazing Things in 2017

There is no doubt that sports fans are living in a time in which eye-popping stats are becoming the norm, and that’s why athletes such as Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are poised to do amazing things in 2017. It’s not just about numbers, however, it’s also about athletic feats that were once thought unattainable, such as James aiming for his seventh consecutive NBA Finals.

Could it be that the impossible is becoming mundane, because we live in a time replete with so many athletes of staggering talent that we’re about to become spoiled by truly incredible accomplishments?

This list is a homage to athletic greatness, lest any of us forget that we just might be living in a true Golden Age of sports superstar achievement.

The criteria for inclusion on this list is that each of these athletes is on the cusp of equaling or surpassing a record, achieving something notable in their sport that hasn’t been done in decades or dominating their peers to such an extent that awe is the only appropriate response.