WWE WrestleMania 34 Revealed for New Orleans: Date, Venue and More Info

The biggest spectacle in sports entertainment is returning to the Big Easy in 2018, as WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 34 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

According to WWE.com, the event will take place Sunday, April 8, 2018, and a press conference regarding the news will be held Tuesday in New Orleans, which will host Raw on Monday.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported WrestleMania's return to New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Gene Guillot of the Times-Picayune confirmed the news Monday morning, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had the following to say regarding the decision: "New Orleans is a perfect setting for WWE's biggest celebration of the year."

New Orleans is experiencing a quick turnaround in WrestleMania terms, as the Showcase of Immortals was last held there in 2014.

WrestleMania 30 was a historic event at the Superdome, as 75,167 fans witnessed Brock Lesnar end The Undertaker's undefeated streak at the event and Daniel Bryan win two matches to become WWE world heavyweight champion.

While excitement for WrestleMania 34 is already building, WrestleMania 33 is very much on the horizon and will emanate from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on April 2.

