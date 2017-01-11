Predicting Los Angeles Dodgers Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Predicting Los Angeles Dodgers Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig
33
Reads
0
Comments

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a glaring hole at second base. Hence the persistent trade rumors surrounding the Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier.

Whether the Dodgers acquire Dozier or someone else, the odds are good they'll add a middle infielder of note before the start of spring training.

For now, though, let's run down the existing depth chart and look at some key players waiting in the wings.

In addition to second base, there are question marks at the back end of the rotation and some uncertainty in the outfield. However, this roster looks strong enough to compete for a fifth straight National League West crown and the Dodgers' first championship in more than a quarter-century.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Los Angeles Dodgers from B/R on Facebook

Follow Los Angeles Dodgers from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Dodgers Newsletter

Los Angeles Dodgers

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.