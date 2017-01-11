Predicting Los Angeles Dodgers Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

The Favorites

Starting 1B: Adrian Gonzalez (LHB)

Gonzalez's OPS dropped to .784 last season, his lowest total since his rookie year in 2005. He raised his power production in the second half, however, hiking his slugging percentage 51 points after the All-Star break and hitting 11 of his 18 home runs. Gonzalez turns 35 in May; it's possible his glory days are behind him. However, he's still a capable middle-of-the-order hitter and reliable run producer.

Starting 2B: Kike Hernandez (RHB)

Again, this is the Dodgers' biggest weakness, assuming they roll with Hernandez, who slashed .190/.283/.324 in 2016. As a versatile utilityman, Hernandez has value. As the starting second baseman on a team with World Series aspirations? Not so much.

Starting SS: Corey Seager (LHB)

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year and one of the most exciting young players in baseball, Seager hit .308 with an .877 OPS and 26 home runs while grading out as the seventh-best defensive shortstop in the game. He turns 23 in April. Rising stars don't get much brighter.

Starting 3B: Justin Turner (RHB)

It cost the Dodgers $64 million over four years to bring Justin Turner back into the fold. Turner earned it after slashing .275/.339/.493 with 27 home runs and 90 RBI while checking in as the top defensive third baseman in the Senior Circuit.

Backup INF: Chris Taylor (RHB)

The 26-year-old Taylor hit just .207 in 34 games after coming over in a trade from the Seattle Mariners in June. He came within a single of the cycle on July 15 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and logged innings at second base, shortstop and third base during his stint with L.A. That promise and versatility make him a favorite to land a spot on the Opening Day roster, though if the Dodgers add a middle infielder his status will be less certain.

Backup 1B/PH: Darin Ruf (RHB)

Acquired in the November trade that sent veteran Howie Kendrick to the Philadelphia Phillies, Ruf has hit 35 home runs in 737 MLB at-bats since 2012. He turns 31 in July and has extreme career splits: .921 OPS against left-handers and a .643 OPS against righties. That could work to his advantage on the Dodgers' lefty-heavy roster and assure him a spot as a power bat off the bench.

Next in Line

1B/OF/PH Rob Segedin (RHB)

Segedin lit up the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in 2016 with a .319/.392/.598 slash line, 21 home runs, 23 doubles and nine triples, and he showed flashes in his brief MLB debut with L.A. The 28-year-old saw time at first base, third base and both outfield corner positions with the Dodgers, so he has versatility on his side as well.