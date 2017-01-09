Dana White Responds to Meryl Streep's 2017 Golden Globes Speech

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Following actress Meryl Streep's impassioned speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, which included a dig at mixed martial arts, UFC President Dana White responded.

As seen in the following video, courtesy of TMZ Sports, White wasn't pleased with Streep's comments:

Streep expressed dismay with President-elect Donald Trump and said the following regarding the possibility of illegal immigrants being deported once he assumes the presidency, per MMAFighting.com: "So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

White called Streep an "uppity 80-year-old lady," and he characterized her views on MMA as "stupid" and "uneducated."

White took a different approach than Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, who instead invited the actress to Bellator 170:

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

The UFC president is also a noted supporter of Trump, as he spoke on behalf of the soon-to-be president of the United States at the Republican National Convention.

Although MMA isn't Streep's cup of tea, White is in the midst of a hugely successful run, as UFC 207 recently pulled in 1.1 million pay-per-view buys.

