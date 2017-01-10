Predicting Boston Red Sox Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Predicting Boston Red Sox Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Who will Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts have around them this spring?
1.8K
Reads
4
Comments

The Boston Red Sox will roll into spring training with one of the best rosters in the league.

That was assured when they went on a shopping spree during the winter meetings. They added lefty ace Chris Sale, slick-fielding first baseman Mitch Moreland and shutdown reliever Tyler Thornburg to a roster that produced 93 wins and an American League East title in 2016. 

Before the Red Sox can get going on 2017, they need to narrow down the favorites for their 25-man roster and which players will be on the waiting list to get on it should any spots open up.

With that in mind, let's run through the names Red Sox fans should really know and which ones they should also know.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Boston Red Sox from B/R on Facebook

Follow Boston Red Sox from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Red Sox Newsletter

Boston Red Sox

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.