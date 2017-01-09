Paulson Adebo Decommits from Notre Dame: Latest Comments and Reaction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish reportedly lost an important member of their 2017 recruiting class Monday.

According to Pete Sampson of Scout's Irish Illustrated, Paulson Adebo decommitted from Notre Dame. Tom Loy of 247Sports cited a source who confirmed the report.

Per Scout, the 6'1" and 180-pound Adebo is a 4-star prospect and the No. 213 overall recruit and No. 16 athlete in the 2017 class.

Loy noted Adebo chose Notre Dame in June 2016 but also had offers from programs such as LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Georgia, among others.

Hudl shared some of Adebo's highlights that likely attracted so many schools:

Despite the presence of blue-chip programs like Texas and LSU, Loy called Stanford the favorite after Adebo's decision to decommit from the Fighting Irish. Loy wrote: "Irish247 is told that he has been offered and was accepted into school. Stanford was the dream school for Adebo, but never had the offer in hand. The Cardinal have always been Notre Dame's only major threat."

Adebo can still take up to four official visits since he visited only Notre Dame before originally pledging to the program.

Greg Powers of Scout broke down Adebo's game and pointed to his ability to play on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. Adebo's height helps him cover more ground on the defensive side, while his speed allows him to blow past defenders at the second level and serve as a deep threat for his quarterback.