Curtis Samuel Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel announced on Monday that he will enter the 2017 NFL draft:

Samuel, a junior, was dynamic for Ohio State in 2016, rushing 97 times for 771 yards and eight touchdowns while (third on the team in each category), while also catching 74 passes for 865 yards and another seven scores (first on the team in each category).

At 5'11" and 197 pounds, Samuel projects as a Percy Harvin or Darren Sproles-esque playmaker in the NFL, capable of being a weapon both in the running and passing games. While he'll never be a feature back capable of carrying the ball 300 times a season, he should be an incredibly dangerous option on swing and screen passes and as a receiving mismatch out of the backfield in general.

But his versatility has left opponents, coaches and players raving, like offensive lineman Billy Price (per Austin Ward of ESPN):

Oh, Curt is a freak. You're not going to catch that man, I can tell you that. I mean, the stuff he does in practice -- the stuff you don't get to see -- is pretty incredible. I've seen him do punt returns, I've seen him do kickoff returns, I've seen him literally do just about everything here. He is very, very well-rounded. There's not one particular thing [that stands out] too much, just because when we're blocking, I don't get to see him juking or spinning and do all that stuff. I just get to go catch him in the end zone.

"Very, very athletic," Wisconsin safety Leo Musso added. "He has all the talent in the world to hurt you, and you see that week in and week out. He's just a great player and a matchup problem for a lot of people."

Given his explosive, game-breaking ability, it's hard to imagine Samuel slipping past the second round. For teams in need of offensive playmakers, Samuel will be an intriguing option after some of the top running backs and wide receivers come off the board.

