Manchester United Transfer News: Patrice Evra Discussed by Juventus Amid Rumours

Juventus have confirmed Patrice Evra was left out of the squad on Sunday as he decides whether to leave the club, with Manchester United reportedly in the running to re-sign the defender.
Evra signed for Juve from United in 2014, and Giuseppe Marotta, chief executive of the Serie A side, said the France full-back could be moving on again.
Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Iain Strachan for Goal), Marotta said:
Evra was not called up to the squad because he's thinking about his future. If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement.
It's only right he's taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 years old going towards 36. We'll see next week.
I don't think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello.
