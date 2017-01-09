Jordy Mercer Contract: Latest News and Rumors on Negotiations with Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates "had preliminary discussions about a contract extension" with shortstop Jordy Mercer, per Rob Biertempfel of the Tribune-Review.

Deal Isn't 'Imminent'

Sunday, Jan. 8

Biertempfel cited a source who said "no deal seems imminent." According to the source, there was "a little, but not a lot of talk" regarding a potential multiyear contract.

Biertempfel noted Mercer made $2.075 million in the 2016 season and is in the second of three years for salary arbitration eligibility. Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projected in October Mercer would make $4 million in 2017.

While there are bigger names on the Pirates, Mercer was solid during the 2016 season. He appeared in 149 games, which tied his career-high mark, and brought some timely power with 11 home runs and 22 doubles. He also finished with career highs in hits, RBI and walks as a regular in the Pittsburgh order:

Jordy Mercer's Career Stats Season Games Slash Totals Hits Walks Doubles Home Runs RBI 2012 42 .210/.265/.371 13 4 5 1 5 2013 103 .285/.336/.435 95 22 22 8 27 2014 149 .255/.305/.387 129 35 27 12 55 2015 116 .244/.293/.320 96 27 21 3 34 2016 149 .256/.328/.374 133 51 22 11 59 Source: ESPN.com

However, Mercer's defense took a step back in 2016.

According to FanGraphs, he was responsible for minus-nine total defensive runs saved above average at shortstop after checking in at an even zero in 2015 and nine in 2014.

Even though there have been some talks about an extension, it is difficult to envision the 30-year-old Mercer as the future of the shortstop position for the Pirates.

MLB.com ranked Kevin Newman as the organization's fourth-best prospect in 2016, and he could be set to take over the position by the time Mercer's years of salary arbitration eligibility are up.