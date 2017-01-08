Mike Tyson Confirms He Will Train Chris Brown for Fight vs. Soulja Boy

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The anticipated bout between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will have an added level of intrigue, with Mike Tyson siding with Brown.

The former heavyweight boxing champion announced he will train Brown in a message on his Instagram account Sunday (warning: NSFW language):

It's official. I'm going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy. #showup #desertbeatdown #norunning #noexcuses @fredfrenchy A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

The celebrity feud has been growing for weeks, with the two music artists eventually calling to settle things in an actual fight. Soulja Boy called on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to help train him for the fight and promote it last week.

Mayweather later announced the fight on his own Instagram account, promoted by TMT:

A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Mayweather retired in 2015 after posting a 49-0 career record. Adding Tyson to the mix makes things more exciting, especially with the 50-year-old willing to use "every dirty trick in the book."

It's hard to imagine the three-round bout resembling Ali-Frazier, but it should at least gain enough publicity to raise some money, perhaps for charity.