NFL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have their hands full when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoffs next Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers showed off their explosive offense in their 30-12 Wild-Card victory over the Miami Dolphins. Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown built a sizable first-half lead, and the Dolphins were never able to make serious inroads and challenge Pittsburgh's superiority.

The Chiefs earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and will have the benefit of a week of rest and the home-field advantage. However, the Chiefs were hammered 43-14 by the Steelers in a Week 4 game in Pittsburgh and must find a way to slow down the Steelers running game and put pressure on Roethlisberger.

The quarterback met the media after the game wearing a walking boot on his right foot, but he said that he would be in the lineup against the Chiefs.

"We will find out soon, hopefully," Roethlisberger told the press (h/t Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com). "You're always worried about being hurt, but I'll be out there next week."

NFL Divisional Playoff Matchups Conference Matchup (with seeding information) Date Time (ET) TV NFC Seattle (3) at Atlanta (2) Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. FOX AFC Houston (4) at New England (1) Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. CBS AFC Pittsburgh (3) at Kansas City (2) Jan. 15 1:05 p.m. NBC NFC Green Bay (4) at Dallas (1) Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. FOX ESPN.com;

The Houston Texans have perhaps the toughest assignment of the Divisional Round as they must go to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots. The AFC's top seed defeated the Texans at home in September when third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett received the starting assignment.

This time, the Texans will have to go up against the Tom Brady and the rested New England offense.

That's going to be difficult for Brock Osweiler, Lamar Miller and DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans have the top-ranked defense in the league, and that's quite an accomplishment since they have not had J.J. Watt since the early part of the season.

The Texans still have star power with Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and Brian Cushing, but it's too much to expect the defense to shut down Brady, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman.

Even holding them down to 20 points may not be enough, because Osweiler will be trying to produce against New England's defense, and the Patriots have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league.

On the NFC side, the Green Bay Packers took advantage of Aaron Rodgers' end-of-half Hail Mary touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to beat the New York Giants 38-13 and advance to a divisional playoff round against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants defense played well in the first half, but the Packers took advantage of sensational field position on their first touchdown drive late in the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead before Rodgers through yet another Hail Mary scoring pass. He has thrown two others in his career, including one other in the postseason.

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks in the other NFC divisional playoff game. Seattle earned the right to move on after stifling the Detroit Lions in their 26-6 Wild-Card victory Saturday night at CenturyLink Field.

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press Thomas Rawls

The Seahawks got a huge lift from running back Thomas Rawls, who rushed for a Seattle playoff record 161 yards.

Quarterback Russell Wilson made sure the attack was balanced, as he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have the second-ranked offense in the league, and quarterback Matt Ryan is a legitimate MVP candidate after completing 69.9 percent of his passes while building a 38-7 TD-interception ratio.