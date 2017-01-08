Sonny Dykes Fired by Cal: Latest Comments and Reaction

More than a month after completing his third losing season in four years, Sonny Dykes is out at Cal.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach reported the move Sunday. The Bears went 5-7 in 2016 but closed their season with an impressive 36-10 win over UCLA, and Dykes finished his tenure with a 19-30 record.

While the program hasn't produced elite results, there were no rumors of a potential Dykes departure during the season. In fact, he was considered a buzz-worthy candidate for other openings. Schlabach reported Baylor was interested in pursuing Dykes, although the program ultimately hired Matt Rhule.

This may be a case of Dykes' wanderlust finally being too much for Cal. In addition to interviewing for the Baylor job this year, he was a candidate at South Carolina, Missouri and Virginia openings in 2015. Feldman reported Dykes' interest in other openings "didn't sit well" with Cal players or the administration.

Despite the tension, Dykes and Cal negotiated an extension to keep him at the school through 2019. The school will now be forced to pay a buyout; Dykes' average annual salary of that contract is $2.8 million.

The timing of the move is more interesting than anything. If Cal was looking to move on for performance reasons, it likely would have done so immediately after the season. The school has already missed out on a number of high-profile coaching candidates who were interested in a move to a Power Five conference.

Jeff Brohm went to Purdue, P.J. Fleck to Minnesota, Willie Taggart to Oregon and Rhule to Baylor. All four could have been potential targets for Cal, which will instead be forced to interview candidates who fell short of other openings.

Should Cal desire the opposite direction of Dykes' high-octane offense, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could be at the top of their list. Venables has had success as a defensive coordinator at Clemson and Oklahoma for more than a decade, helping the Tigers to two straight College Football Playoff finals.

Feldman reported Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox and Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital are other potential candidates. Offense was rarely the problem under Dykes. Jared Goff parlayed his three years under Dykes into being the No. 1 overall pick in last April's NFL draft, while Davis Webb threw for more than 4,000 yards in his first year as a starter.

Defense and Pac-12 performance, however, were major issues. Cal gave up 42.6 points per game, second-worst in the nation, in 2016. Dykes never produced a winning record in the conference and was 10-26 overall against Pac-12 foes.

Dykes previously spent three years as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, producing a 22-15 record.

