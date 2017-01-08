Grayson Allen's Alleged Trip Attempt vs Boston College Ruled Inconclusive by ACC

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The ACC released a statement on Saturday night saying it could not rule with certainty that Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen attempted to trip a Boston College Eagles player during his team's 93-82 win earlier in the day.

According to ESPN.com news services, the statement noted "there is nothing conclusive that can be determined" after Allen's left leg made contact with Connar Tava when the Eagles forward set a screen on the Blue Devils guard at the top of the arc.

Allen, however, was not whistled for a foul.

Saturday's win represented Allen's second game back from what Duke termed an indefinite suspension that lasted one contest after he purposefully tripped an Elon player on Dec. 21.

Allen was also previously accused of tripping players on two occasions during the 2015-16 season.

As detailed by the Washington Post's Cindy Boren and Des Bieler, Allen found himself in hot water last February when he appeared to trip Louisville Cardinals player Ray Spalding and the Florida State Seminoles' Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Following Saturday's win, Duke is now 14-1 with Allen in the lineup and 0-1 when he doesn't suit up this season.