WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Superstars Who Deserve Biggest Pushes Leading Up to PPV

The Royal Rumble is the perfect opportunity for new stars to emerge. Lasting in the Rumble match for over 30 minutes is a feat. Making the final four is even better. And winning the thing? It's the stuff that legends are made of.

Part of the Royal Rumble's appeal is its unpredictability. WWE likes to promote that "anyone" can win the Rumble. But for that idea to work, the fans must perceive multiple Superstars as threats. Otherwise, the booking becomes obvious, and if there's one thing that sinks matches, it's predictability (see: Royal Rumble 2015).

Here are six Superstars who deserve the biggest pushes leading up to the Royal Rumble. Some of them are new stars who deserve shots. Some of them are flailing stars who need smart reboots. And one of them is a former world champion who deserves a second shot at the big time.