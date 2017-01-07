Amile Jefferson Injury: Duke Star Injures Foot vs. Boston College

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson was plagued by a right foot injury a season ago, and medical woes struck again during the team's 93-82 win over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

According to College Basketball Talk's Rob Dauster, Jefferson limped to the bench in the first half with an apparent right foot injury. Interim head coach Jeff Capel confirmed Jefferson hurt his foot but said he wouldn't know the severity of the injury until the senior undergoes further testing.

Last season, Jefferson was limited to nine appearances before suffering a fractured right foot.

When he's been healthy, the Philadelphia native has been a difference-maker. Prior to Saturday's win over Boston College, Jefferson was averaging 13.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Jefferson was one of three players in the country—along with Memphis' Dedric Lawson and Central Florida's Tacko Fall—averaging at least 13.0 points, 10.0 boards and 1.5 blocks per contest entering Saturday.

If Jefferson misses extended action, freshman Harry Giles could watch his role expand alongside frontcourt staple Jayson Tatum.