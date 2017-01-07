Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paulo Dybala and Dele Alli

Real Madrid target Paulo Dybala is reportedly tempted by a move to one of Europe's giants and is said to be uncertain on whether to extend his stay at Juventus. Meanwhile, Real's pursuit of Dele Alli could be blocked by interest from China.

Jose Felix Diaz of Spanish newspaper Marca reported Dybala is interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which is "making the youngster question whether he should stay in Italy or move abroad."

However, Juve are understandably keen to extend the stay of their forward and have a meeting set up with Dybala's representatives next week as they attempt to thrash out a new deal.

Diaz also reported the Argentina international "prefers Real Madrid over Barcelona," but Sport Witness recently provided evidence that would suggest to the contrary:

Marca say Dybala wants Real Madrid over Barcelona. In 2015 the player said he'd swim from Palermo to sign for Barca. https://t.co/y6FlEPXELW — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 6, 2017

Real have already conducted business with Juventus of late after selling and eventually re-signing striker Alvaro Morata to and from the Serie A champions, although any move for Dybala will likely far exceed the cost of that deal.

Squawka recently illustrated Dybala's strength from set-piece scenarios, which is just one of the traits that might attract Los Blancos to a move for the 23-year-old this year:

Most free-kick goals in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2016



Paulo Dybala (3)

Lionel Messi (3)

Dimitri Payet (3)

Gabriel Boschilia (3)



Precise 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9gpx8JSQ3t — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2016

Real will have the future of their BBC forward line in mind, with incumbent frontman Karim Benzema now 29 years of age, while Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 32 before the end of the current campaign and will need a successor one day.

Dybala has the potential to be that figure after scoring 27 goals in 61 appearances for the Bianconeri following his switch from Palermo in 2015, although Di Marzio's David Amoyal has said the move won't materialise this year:

@yzsooks way too soon, Dybala will extend with Juve and I doubt he leaves in 2017 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 4, 2017

Tottenham Hotspurt's Alli is another player Real have reportedly been eyeing up of late, per the Mirror's James Nursey, but Chinese Super League clubs are ready to spoil that interest with a lucrative offer.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, clubs from the Far East division are prepared to pay an England player in his prime up to £800,000 per week in order to come to the Chinese Super League.

Harry Kane, Ross Barkley and Daniel Sturridge are mentioned as some of the other players piquing the interest of China's mega-rich giants, although it would be a major career risk moving to the division too early.

That being said, Real will still be aware of the threat China boasts on their own transfer targets, particularly with such monumental bundles of cash being thrown in the direction of players like Alli.