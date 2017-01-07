Jamire Calvin to Oregon State: Beavers Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Class of 2017 4-star wide receiver prospect Jamire Calvin announced during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl he will be heading to Oregon State to play his college football in the fall.

Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian provided video of Calvin's announcement:

According to Scout.com's prospect rankings, Calvin is the No. 5 receiver to come out of his home state of California, the No. 33 pass-catcher in the country and the No. 231 recruit in the class of 2017.

He won't provide a lot of size to Oregon State's wide receiving group, but he will bring the promise of an explosive option in the slot as a 5'10", 150-pound target.

His soft hands make him a safe target, so opposing teams in the Pac-12 do not want to see Calvin in the open field, given his speed and agility:

That kind of skill set made him a coveted recruit for numerous schools. According to Scout, 34 different programs extended offers to Calvin.

But just a week before his announcement, he revealed to Scout's Brandon Huffman which schools he would decide between.

"The hats will be Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Washington State," Calvin said. "All five have been on me super tough."

Oregon State was lacking any kind of threat from the wide receiver position in 2016. Its leading receiver was Victor Bolden Jr., who could muster only 542 yards in his final season with the Beavers.

The program has been able to acquire three other receivers alongside Calvin, but only No. 174 Isaiah Hodgins is ranked in Scout's top 200.

Given Oregon State's lack of firepower in the aerial game, expect Calvin to have a notable role upon his arrival in Corvallis next fall.