Jordan Spieth at Tournament of Champions 2017: Friday Score and Reaction

Jordan Spieth appeared out of sync during first-round play at the 2017 Tournament of Champions on Thursday, but the defending champion shook off the cobwebs and flashed a more complete game during a largely fruitful second-round showing in Kapalua, Hawaii, on Friday.

After he entered Round 2 at one under par overall, Spieth climbed up the leaderboard with a four-under 69 and is now five under through 36 holes:

Jordan Spieth at the Tournament of Champions (Round 2) Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 Rd. 2 Score 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 Tournament -1 -1 -2 -2 -3 -3 -3 -1 -2 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 5 Rd. 2 Score 3 2 3 3 4 5 3 7 4 Tournament -3 -4 -5 -6 -6 -6 -7 -4 -5 Source: PGATour.com

At the conclusion of his round, Spieth sat four shots off the lead with Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Jimmy Walker setting the pace, via PGA.com:



Although he struggled with consistency on Thursday, he looked more comfortable in all phases through the first seven holes on Friday. The 23-year-old carded two birdies to move to three under overall, and for a moment, it seemed as though he would escape the front nine without a blemish on his scorecard.

However, a double-bogey on the par-three eighth briefly—emphasis on briefly—dampened his hopes of making the turn without a dropped shot.

That error could have conceivably sent Spieth spiraling back down the leaderboard and toward even par, but he rebounded in stellar fashion and started to pour in putts that defined a resurgent day.

Spieth closed out the front nine with a birdie to get back to two under, and he used that conversion as a springboard to rattle off four straight birdies to open his back nine, as the PGA Tour documented on Twitter:

Five. straight. birdies.



Jordan Spieth is on 🔥 right now. pic.twitter.com/erMU9u3QIQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

The PGA Tour's Teryn Schaefer put Spieth's scoring surge in perspective after birdies were hard to come by on Thursday:

With only 3 total birdies yesterday, Spieth had 3 on the front nine already today and just put together a string of three more (-4 thru 12) — Teryn Schaefer (@TerynS_PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

And while Spieth's roll slowed when he made back-to-back pars on Nos. 14 and 15 and a triple bogey on No. 17, as the Golf Channel showed, he's still within striking distance as the weekend approaches:

Golf: The sport that gives you five birdies in seven holes, then seven strokes on one hole. 😕 pic.twitter.com/9csaXJRYRz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 7, 2017

Spieth proved Friday he has a legitimate chance to hoist Tournament of Champions hardware for the second time in as many years, and eliminating errors off the tee like the ones that plagued him on Nos. 8 and 17 could allow him to string together a round on moving day that moves him into the leaderboard's top tier entering the final round.

Making up ground against such a stacked field won't necessarily be easy, but if Spieth is able to lock in and make efficient shots like he did on the first portion of the back nine, he should be in contention come Sunday.