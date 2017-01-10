Predicting New York Yankees Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Predicting New York Yankees Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin
363
Reads
0
Comments

The New York Yankees remain a team in flux, heading into spring training with a roster that could contend—or fall short of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.

Veterans like Brian McCann (traded) and Mark Teixeira (retired) are gone, replaced by youngsters who are big on upside—but light on experience. That could lead to some growing pains in 2017, but it's a pain that general manager Brian Cashman believes fans are ready to endure.

"(The fans are) willing to walk through that (the ups and downs) with you as long as they have some legitimate players they can really grow with," he recently told Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News. "We're really now in a better position to provide a group of talent where hopefully some will really be part of the next championship core."

Some of those players will be competing for a spot on the 25-man roster this spring. Others still need more minor league seasoning before they can officially join the fray. How will things shake out when it's said and done?

Let's take a look.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow New York Yankees from B/R on Facebook

Follow New York Yankees from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Yankees Newsletter

New York Yankees

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.