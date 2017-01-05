Calvin Ridley Comments on Alabama Offense Under Steve Sarkisian

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley said Thursday that Alabama's offense is already running more smoothly with Steve Sarkisian at offensive coordinator than it was late in Lane Kiffin's tenure.

"He's doing a really great job with us so far, and I feel like we're going a lot faster and everything is going smoother," Ridley said during an interview on ESPN, per Chip Patterson of CBSSports.com. "We're getting ready to go out there and show what the new offense is going to be about."

He added that Sarkisian's approach includes getting "our outside guys the ball more."

Sarkisian, 42, was appointed the team's offensive coordinator following Alabama's College Football Semifinal win over Washington. He had previously been an analyst for the team. Kiffin had been the offensive coordinator but had accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, and he noted that trying to fulfill the duties as both the FAU head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator had become too difficult following the Washington game.



Kiffin and Alabama mutually agreed to part ways.

"Wouldn't have been able to do it if [Steve Sarkisian] wasn't there," Kiffin said of leaving Alabama, per Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show. "Sark and I think almost exactly alike."

Thus far, Sarkisian has received rave reviews.

"It's been excellent," head coach Nick Saban said of the players' response to Sarkisian, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. "Very positive. Very upbeat. Practice has been good. The energy level has been really good. The attitude has been really, really good."

Saban added: "The guy has been with us the whole year, the whole football season. He knows the offense. He knows the players. He's worked on the game plans every week and knows the system inside and out and knows the terminology."

Alabama will hope Sarkisian provides a jolt to the offense. The Crimson Tide threw for just 57 yards against Washington, and outside of Bo Scarbrough's 180 rushing yards, the offense managed just 146 yards from scrimmage. Scarbrough also scored both of Alabama's offensive touchdowns.



The Crimson Tide will be facing a talented Clemson defense that has an excellent front seven. Without a balanced attack, Alabama may have difficulty moving the ball. Thus far, the response of Saban and Alabama's players to Sarkisian suggests he'll put the offense in an excellent position to succeed in Monday's title game.

