Manchester United Transfer News: Patrice Evra Eyes Return Amid Latest Rumours

Patrice Evra is hoping to make a surprise return to Manchester United and could even leave Juventus during the January transfer window, according to Adrian Kajumba for the Mirror.

The France international spent eight years at Old Trafford before departing for Turin in the summer of 2014. However, after two successful years in Italy, Evra is now struggling to get into the starting XI. Alex Sandro's excellent form has forced the left-back to consider his options, with a return to United his favoured move, per Kajumba.

Rumours that Evra may leave Juventus began after his agent, Federico Pastorello, admitted that the 35-year-old "would like to be playing more often," per Juvenews.eu (h/t Ben Gladwell for ESPN FC). The defender has only started three league matches in 2016/17, although he has featured in all six of the club's Champions League games.

However, United are not interested in bringing Evra to the club in January, according to Stuart Mathieson for the Manchester Evening News, who wrote that manager Jose Mourinho "firmly believes" in the potential of Luke Shaw.

However, it would not be surprising if the Red Devils boss was looking for a dependable left-back if Shaw's injury problems continue. The 21-year-old has only started six league games this campaign, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind most often filling in for him.

What's more, Mourinho is not averse to signing veterans of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has arguably been United's best player this season, and Evra's excellent physical fitness would suggest he can remain at the top for a little while yet. The defender's experience could also be a positive influence on the younger players, as sports writer Liam Canning noted:

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Former Old Trafford favourite Rio Ferdinand recently took to Instagram to lend his support to the rumours:

Patrice Evra: called ‘Uncle Pat’ by Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, can help and mentor youth at #mufc (especially Shaw), and a good back-up. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 4, 2017

In other United news, James Rodriguez might use the club as a "bargaining chip" when negotiating a new contract at Real Madrid, per Samuel Luckhurst for the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils recently made an enquiry regarding the player's availability in the summer and were quoted £50 million, according to Emanuele Giulanelli for The Sun, but any hopes of a deal have been scuppered by the man himself.

"Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about. And here I am living that dream," he said, per TalkSport, after Real's Copa del Rey tie against Sevilla on Wednesday. "I'm where I always wanted to be."

United fans might be excited by the idea of a club legend such as Evra coming to Old Trafford—never mind a superstar like James—but as things stand, their pursuit of new signings in January is not looking fruitful.