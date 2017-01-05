Minnesota Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors Speculation on Position

The Minnesota Golden Gophers fired head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, and the school is reportedly moving quickly to find the next face of the program.

Minnesota Officials Meet With Fleck

Thursday, Jan. 5

According to KSTP-TV's Joe Schmit, Golden Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle and school president Eric W. Kaler met with Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck on Wednesday. However, Schmit noted there's nothing official in place at this time.

"I have received phone calls from people [regarding candidates],” Coyle said, according to the Star Tribune's Joe Christensen. "We will move as quickly as we can to find the best fit for Minnesota."

Fleck would be a logical first choice for the Golden Gophers, and it's not hard to see why.

The Western Michigan boss led the Broncos to a 13-0 regular season in 2016, and that left them with plenty to be happy about even though they came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl.

Following a 1-11 start to his tenure at Western Michigan in 2013, Fleck has gone 29-11—including a win in the Bahamas Bowl a season ago.

Beyond Fleck, it should also be noted that Minnesota reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead about its vacant head coaching position, according to the Associated Press' Jon Krawczynski. However, Krawczynski reported Moorhead "was not interested."