Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz Comment on Giants' Miami Trip After Season Finale

Two days after images surfaced of an off-day trip to Miami, New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz have turned their attention to the Green Bay Packers for Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game.

"I'm really more focused on the Packers and the Giants, so any of those questions—whenever you all want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we could do that after the playoffs," Beckham told reporters, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Justin Witmondt of USA Today posted an image of Giants players in Miami on Twitter that caused all of the discussion around their extracurricular activities:

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Beckham told ESPN's Josina Anderson (per Raanan) on Tuesday the team took a trip to Miami "to get our minds right," and they are now "about to make a run, about to make a push; it's go time."

Cruz echoed his teammate's sentiments on Wednesday, per Raanan: "I'm just here to talk about the Green Bay Packers and the matchup that we got coming up this week on Sunday afternoon. That's the only thing I'm worried about."

No one on the Giants has said anything bad about the trip taken by their teammates. Quarterback Eli Manning even managed to make a joke about the situation, per Raanan:

As a team we kind of always pride ourselves on being well prepared, so when I saw some of those pictures, I was a little disappointed because obviously they didn't pack accordingly. They didn't have any shirts, all long pants, no shorts, no flip-flops or anything. So I was disappointed in their packing and not being prepared for that situation.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon told Anderson he doesn't "think it is a distraction at all. Once we get to work, we are at work."



Given the heightened nature of the NFL postseason, not to mention the additional media attention that comes with playing in the New York market, the trip to Miami was going to be a dominant topic of conversation once it got out.

But unless the players failed to show up for a scheduled practice or were being a distraction in the building, causing preparations for the playoff game to be disrupted, the Giants did nothing wrong.

They had a day off and got away from the rigors of work for a brief period of time, then came back when they were supposed to. It's the same thing every worker in the country does.