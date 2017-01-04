Grayson Allen Returns from Suspension vs. Georgia Tech: Comments, Reaction

Duke guard Grayson Allen will return from what the school termed an indefinite suspension when the eighth-ranked Blue Devils host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday evening. Allen missed a single game—Duke's 89-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Dec. 31—after he intentionally tripped an Elon player on Dec. 21.

The news broke when the program's official Twitter account listed Allen as a starter alongside Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles and Amile Jefferson.

Shortly after the suspension was announced, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told The Dan Patrick Show (via ESPN.com news services) he was unsure what the extent of the discipline would be.

"Maybe it's three [games]," he said. "Maybe it's two weeks. I don't know. He won't play until I feel good about the entire situation and where he is at. That's my responsibility as his coach and as a teacher of young men."

In addition to the trip, Allen appeared visibly upset on the bench during the contest before he broke down in tears during a postgame meeting with reporters.

According to the Times-News' Adam Smith, Allen repeated he was ashamed and called the trip "a selfish play."

The Dec. 21 fiasco wasn't the first time Allen got himself in hot water for attempting to trip an opponent. Allen was the focal point of intense scrutiny after he tried tripping players from the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles in February 2016.

Allen, who's appeared in 12 games so far this season, is averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 38.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.7 percent shooting from three.