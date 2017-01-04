Sam Darnold Wins 2016 Archie Griffin Award: Latest Comments and Reaction

Quarterback Sam Darnold was a revelation for the USC Trojans throughout 2016, and his efforts were recognized Wednesday, as he won the Archie Griffin Award, which is handed out annually to the nation's most valuable player for the entire season.

According to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, Darnold, 19, became the first freshman to snag the coveted honor.

Darnold played like a man possessed during his first campaign under center in Southern California, torching opponents for 3,086 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Trojans climbed the ranks following a 1-3 start to the season.

The redshirt freshman's legend grew during the Trojans' season-ending nine-game winning streak, and he etched his name into program lore when he threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns in USC's 52-49 comeback Rose Bowl win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday.

"I love the quiet confidence about him," USC head coach Clay Helton said after the win, per ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura. "You never saw his demeanor change tonight. Whether he was throwing a touchdown or whether we got stopped on offense, you just never saw his demeanor change."

With some new hardware to his name and all of the traits necessary to be one of the nation's top quarterbacks, Darnold should continue to watch his star rise when he returns to the Trojans for his redshirt sophomore season.

Considering the way USC rounded out its 2016 campaign, it won't be a surprise to see the Rose Bowl champs perched near the top of the 2017 Associated Press preseason rankings.