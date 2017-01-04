J.T. Barrett Announces He Will Return to OSU in 2017: Latest Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

J.T. Barrett announced Wednesday he intends to finish his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The junior quarterback posted on Instagram that he'll be back in 2017:

Having already collected his degree, Barrett had the opportunity to transfer for his final year of eligibility. USA Today's Dan Wolken threw out the Texas Longhorns as a great fit for the passer if he were to opt for that route:

Just throwing this out there, but Texas would be a real soft landing spot for JT Barrett as a grad transfer if he wanted to pursue that. https://t.co/qnVvspOB4q — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 3, 2017

With Tom Herman, Ohio State's offensive coordinator during its national championship run in 2014, now at the helm in Austin, Texas, a move to the Longhorns could have made sense for Barrett, who's a native of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Despite underwhelming seasons in 2015 and 2016, however, a return to the Buckeyes is a smart move for the quarterback.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Tuesday that Ohio State is planning to make former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson its new offensive coordinator. Wilson resigned from the Hoosiers amid controversy, having faced allegations that he mistreated his players, according to the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman.

While Wilson will arrive in Columbus, Ohio, with plenty of baggage, there's no doubting his coaching acumen. He turned Indiana into a good offensive team despite not being blessed with loads of blue-chip recruits.

During his time as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, he helped Sam Bradford win the Heisman Trophy, while Landry Jones left as the school's all-time leading passer after spending his first two years with Wilson on the staff.

Wilson and Barrett should be a match made in heaven.

After Indiana's 38-17 loss to Ohio State in October, Wilson praised Barrett, per Cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises:

My opinion, from afar, I think that's the best quarterback in college ball. Some of these (other quarterbacks) got some stats, I'm not saying it because he's in our league. I'm not a homer. When you watch a kid play, that kid, in this day of selfishness, went through a lot. He was the premier player in the country two years ago. He got injured, went through last year, he is one of the best players, he is one of the best teammates. I'm not in their locker room, I'm sure he is a phenomenal leader. And that's why those young players are playing so well.

As a freshman, Barrett threw for 2,834 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while running for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

Under Wilson's guidance, Barrett should become a dynamic dual-threat quarterback again after regressing as a passer in his junior season.